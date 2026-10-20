You may see an increased law enforcement present at Brantley County churches today.

Brantley County deputies are conducting active shooter training at several local churches today, and residents may notice more patrol cars and law enforcement in those areas.

What’s happening: The training is taking place at Lulaton Baptist Church, Waynesville Baptist Church, and other churches across Brantley County. Deputies, patrol vehicles, and investigators will be visible in and around those locations throughout the day.

What this means for you: There is no threat or emergency. The increased law enforcement presence is part of a planned exercise.