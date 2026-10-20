You may see an increased law enforcement present at Brantley County churches today.
Brantley County deputies are conducting active shooter training at several local churches today, and residents may notice more patrol cars and law enforcement in those areas.
What’s happening: The training is taking place at Lulaton Baptist Church, Waynesville Baptist Church, and other churches across Brantley County. Deputies, patrol vehicles, and investigators will be visible in and around those locations throughout the day.
What this means for you: There is no threat or emergency. The increased law enforcement presence is part of a planned exercise.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
- Have you seen these three missing Georgia teens
- Driver dies after runaway tire hits two cars on I-75
- Wildfire danger is high across much of Georgia today
- 76-year-old ex-wife charged with murder after two people were found dead in a Georgia home
- What's Causing Northeast Georgia's Spike in Thyroid Cancer?