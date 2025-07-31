A blown switch during routine maintenance left the Cobb County jail temporarily without power, but officials say all systems are now back online as of 10 a.m. today.

🚨 What Happened: Georgia Power crews responded to the detention center after a switch failure during scheduled overnight maintenance cut power to the facility. Sheriff’s Office staff immediately activated emergency protocols.

“Our first responsibility is to the detainees and staff at the Adult Detention Center,” Sheriff Craig Owens said. “We swiftly implemented emergency protocols to ensure security never lapsed and put measures in place so everyone remained as safe and cool as possible.”

🔌 Why It Matters: The outage affected hundreds of detainees during summer heat, prompting immediate deployment of backup generators and emergency cooling measures to maintain safety and security.

🛡️ Safety Measures: The Sheriff’s Office deployed backup generators to maintain critical systems including electronic door controls and medical equipment. Staff distributed ice water to every dormitory and set up fans to improve air circulation throughout the facility.

🔧 The Fix: Georgia Power technicians worked through the morning to repair the damaged switch, with full power restored to all buildings by mid-morning.

The Sources: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Craig Owens