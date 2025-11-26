As we gather with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, I want to take a moment to share how truly grateful I am for our community. This season reminds us of the importance of compassion, unity, and looking out for one another—and I see those values lived out every day here in Kingsland.

I am thankful for our residents, whose support and partnership make our city stronger. I am thankful for the many acts of kindness, large and small, that happen quietly across our community. And I am especially thankful for the men and women of the Kingsland Police Department who continue to serve with dedication, professionalism, and heart.

While many will enjoy time at home this holiday, our officers and public safety personnel will be on duty, serving, protecting, and sacrificing time with their own families so that others may celebrate safely. I ask that you please keep them, along with their loved ones, in your thoughts and prayers.

As you travel to be with those you care about, please do so safely. Buckle up, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired. If you’re out shopping this weekend, stay alert, secure your belongings, and look out for one another. A few simple precautions can go a long way in keeping our community safe.

From my family to yours, I wish you a warm, joyful, and blessed Thanksgiving. May this season remind us all of what truly matters and of how fortunate we are to call this community home.

Happy Thanksgiving,

Rick Evans and Staff of the Kingsland Police Department