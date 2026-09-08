4:36 pm Bibb County deputies have arrested Nathan Taylor in connection with an armed robbery at a Macon smoke shop that left a clerk injured. The investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges pending and at least one other suspect still being sought.

3:58 pm Glynn County Police have identified the two adults found dead Monday at the Camelia Apartments on Altama Avenue in Brunswick as Celeste Cyan Morgan, 25, and Leon Anthony Myers, 25, both of Brunswick. The pair were previously married and the incident appears domestic in nature; police say there is no threat to nearby residents.

3:44 pm A student driving in the junior parking lot at Mary Persons High School in Monroe County accidentally struck a teacher Tuesday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. The teacher was alert and conscious but complained of leg pain and was taken to a local hospital.

3:00 pm Norfolk Southern will begin railroad track work along Glenn Milner Boulevard in Rome starting Wednesday at 7 a.m., shifting lanes and closing inside lanes nearest the tracks. Intersections at Sixth and Eighth avenues will close Thursday, and the Eighth Avenue intersection will remain closed through Sept.