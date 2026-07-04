A woman was hurt and two others were pulled from the water after separate boating incidents on Lake Lanier on Friday.

What’s Happening: Both incidents involved boats hit by large wakes. In Hall County, a woman riding as a passenger on a 20-foot center console boat fell and hurt her left leg when the boat struck a large wake near Mountain View Park. She was taken to Gainesville Medical Center.

Hours later in Dawson County, a large wake rolled over the front of a pontoon boat near the Athens Boat Club around 10 p.m., just after a fireworks show ended. The wave badly damaged the boat and threw two people into the water.

The Rescue: Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens pulled both people from the water. Neither person was hurt. Authorities said alcohol played no role in the Dawson County incident.

The Path Forward: No charges or citations were reported in either incident. Georgia DNR, which oversees boating safety on Lake Lanier, handled both calls.