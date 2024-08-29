Savannah Police Officer Injured in Motorcycle Accident During Kamala Harris Motorcade

Savannah Police Corporal David Bates was injured in a motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. on August 28 while supporting the motorcade for Vice President Kamala Harris. The single-vehicle accident occurred while Corporal Bates was on duty, with no other vehicles involved.

The Details: Corporal Bates, who was seriously injured, was immediately transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center. He remains in stable condition as he continues to receive treatment.

Savannah Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther expressed the department’s support for Corporal Bates and his family, stating, “We will be by his side every step of the way.”

In Context: The U.S. Secret Service, which oversees the security of the Vice President, acknowledged the incident but noted that it did not affect the motorcade’s movement. Frederick D. Houston, Special Agent in Charge of the Secret Service’s Atlanta Field Office, expressed gratitude for the cooperation of local law enforcement and extended well wishes to Corporal Bates.

What’s Next: Corporal Bates will continue his recovery at Memorial Health University Medical Center, with support from the Savannah Police Department and his family. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

