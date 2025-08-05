A man was killed in a shooting at a Jonesboro residence Monday evening, with police capturing one suspect while another remains on the run.

🔍 What’s Happening: Clayton County Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:42 p.m. on August 4 in the 7600 block of Connell Drive. Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound in a residential driveway, where he was pronounced dead.

⚠️ Safety Alert: While one suspect has been taken into custody, police warn that a second suspect remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are actively working to identify and locate this individual.

🚨 What It Means For You: Clayton County residents should remain vigilant as police search for an armed suspect in connection with this homicide. If you live near the Connell Drive area, be aware of increased police activity.

🔎 How You Can Help: Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the outstanding suspect to contact the Clayton County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

The Sources: Clayton County Police Department.