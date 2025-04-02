Plane Evacuated at Augusta Airport After Smoke Scare

Passengers rushed off an American Airlines flight at Augusta Regional Airport Tuesday after smoke appeared in the cabin.

🔥 Why It Matters: The evacuation came as visitors are coming into the city for Masters Tournament week, one of Augusta’s busiest times when thousands of golf fans flood the city.

✈️ What Happened:

An American Eagle flight from Charlotte landed safely before crew members noticed haze inside the aircraft

Everyone exited the plane without injuries, according to airport officials

Fire crews responded but found no active fire

🧳 For Travelers: