Plane Evacuated at Augusta Airport After Smoke Scare

Passengers rushed off an American Airlines flight at Augusta Regional Airport Tuesday after smoke appeared in the cabin.
🔥 Why It Matters: The evacuation came as visitors are coming into the city for Masters Tournament week, one of Augusta’s busiest times when thousands of golf fans flood the city.
✈️ What Happened:
- An American Eagle flight from Charlotte landed safely before crew members noticed haze inside the aircraft
- Everyone exited the plane without injuries, according to airport officials
- Fire crews responded but found no active fire
🧳 For Travelers:
- The plane’s scheduled 11 a.m. departure was canceled
- Airport officials say other flights should operate normally
- Both Delta and American added extra flights for Masters week to handle increased demand
