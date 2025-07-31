A fallen tree branch has temporarily shut down the popular pickleball courts at Kings Park in Glynn County, with crews working to clear debris and inspect for damage.

🚧 What’s Happening: County crews are conducting cleanup operations and safety inspections after the large limb came down overnight Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, according to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners

The courts will remain closed until officials determine there’s no structural damage to playing surfaces.

🔍 Between the Lines: The fallen branch appears to have damaged netting and possibly court surfaces based on photos shared by the county, though the full extent won’t be known until debris is removed.

The Sources: Glynn County Board of Commissioners.