A firework sold at stores across the country was recalled today, two days before the Fourth of July, because it can tip over and explode or shoot fire in the wrong direction.

What’s Happening: Winco Fireworks International, based in Grandview, Missouri, pulled about 87,120 units of its Unity 7 Shot 200 Gram Aerial Cake firework from use. The product, model MEF6096, can tip over when lit, creating an explosion or burn hazard.

What it looks like: The firework is red, white, and blue and weighs about one-third of a pound. It stands roughly 4 inches tall and 3 inches wide. The box says “Unity” and shows American flag images. On the back, under the barcode, you’ll find the model number MEF6096 and a date code. If your date code falls between March 16, 2026 and May 18, 2026, your firework is part of the recall.

What This Means for You: Stop using this firework right away and take it back to the store where you bought it. You’ll get a full refund in cash or back to whatever you paid with originally.

By the Numbers: The fireworks were sold at Pyro City locations and independent fireworks shops nationwide from January through May for $6 to $8. No injuries have been reported.

The Path Forward: For more information, email Winco Fireworks International at cade@wincofireworks.com or go to wincofireworks.com and click “Product Safety Recall.” The recall number is 26-602.