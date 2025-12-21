If Cracker Barrel is part of your holiday routine, you may want to double-check your plans before heading out.

What’s Happening: Cracker Barrel has confirmed how it will operate around Christmas.

The restaurant chain will follow a special holiday schedule.

What’s Important: On Christmas Eve, most Cracker Barrel locations will be open but are expected to close early, around 2 p.m. On Christmas Day, all locations will be closed.

How This Affects Real People: A Christmas Eve breakfast or early lunch may still be an option, but anyone hoping for a Christmas Day meal or Christmas Eve dinner at Cracker Barrel will need to plan another option.

The Timeline: Locations close early on Dec. 24 and remain closed throughout Dec. 25.

Catch Up Quick: Closing on Christmas Day is a long-standing practice for Cracker Barrel, while limited Christmas Eve hours allow customers to stop in earlier in the day.