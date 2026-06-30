A body was found Tuesday at Armuchee Park on Jones Mill Road in Floyd County after emergency crews went to the park searching for a possible drowning victim.

What happened: Search crews located the body during the search at the park. The scene was still active as of the most recent update from Floyd County Police.

What’s new: What started as a search and rescue call ended with the discovery of a body. The person’s identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

What this means for you: Residents are asked to stay away from Armuchee Park. Emergency crews and equipment are still working the scene, and anyone entering the area could get in the way.

The path forward: The scene remains active. No further details have been released.