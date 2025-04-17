Got Geese in Your Yard? They’re About to Become Jerks

Share

Those majestic honkers that once symbolized wilderness now waddle through your neighborhood like they own the place – and Georgia wildlife officials warn they’re about to get even more territorial.

🦢 What We Know: Canada geese have mastered suburban living, trading pristine lakes for neighborhood ponds and office parks. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division says these adaptable birds often lose their fear of humans, especially when people feed them.

“Canada geese that are regularly around humans, especially in areas where people feed them, can lose their natural fear of people,” says Kara Nitschke, wildlife biologist and the state waterfowl biologist with the Department of Natural Resources. “That lack of fear could make them more likely to act aggressively, especially when defending their nest sites against perceived threats. Planning ahead to prevent geese from establishing residence can help avoid these situations.”

🏠 Why It Matters: Nesting season just kicked off, and these feathered squatters don’t mess around when protecting their turf. Property owners who’ve dealt with goose problems before should act now before the summer molting season brings even more drama.

🛡️ Take Action: While Canada geese enjoy legal protection, you can still defend your property:

Harassment works wonders – try reflective tape, scarecrows, or fake coyotes to spook them. Motion-activated sprinklers give geese an unexpected shower they won’t appreciate.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offers permits for nest and egg removal or treatment that prevents hatching. Find these at the federal ePermits website.

⏭️ What’s Next: The time to act is now, while geese are still deciding where to settle down. Consistent deterrence might convince them your property isn’t worth the hassle.

🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: Never feed geese, no matter how pitiful they look begging for handouts. It’s not just bad for them – it creates problems for everyone else who shares that space.