Halloween night comes with a bonus this year: an extra hour of sleep.

What’s happening: Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 1, at 2 a.m., when clocks roll back one hour to 1 a.m. That means the late night of trick-or-treating and Halloween parties Saturday comes with a little extra rest built in.

What you need to do: Phones and computers will update on their own. But any clock you set by hand — wall clocks, car clocks, kitchen appliances — needs to be turned back one hour. The easiest way is to do it before you go to bed Saturday night.

What changes: Mornings will be brighter earlier. Evenings will get dark sooner. The shift is set by federal law, which moves clocks forward on the second Sunday in March and back on the first Sunday in November each year. The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would move the U.S. to permanent Daylight Saving Time. However, the Senate has not taken up the bill.