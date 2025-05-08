Teen Missing From Rex Home Since Wednesday Night

A 15-year-old boy disappeared from his Clayton County home late Wednesday, prompting police to issue a missing person alert.

What We Know: Maddox Lane left his home on Rex Road in Rex, Georgia without permission around 10:30 p.m. on May 7, 2025. Clayton County Police responded to the missing child call approximately 20 minutes later at 10:50 p.m.

Authorities describe Maddox as a white male standing 5’6″ tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing light blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Take Action: Anyone with information about Maddox Lane’s whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department immediately at 770-477-3747. Community members in the Rex area are encouraged to check security cameras and be on the lookout for anyone matching Maddox’s description.