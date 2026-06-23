SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton police are asking the public to help find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since May 30.
What’s Happening: Attiya Rosario, also known as “TT” or “Tia,” was last seen May 30. Police say she has mental disabilities. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a small cross tattoo between her thumb and index finger on her left hand.
What She Was Wearing: When last seen, Rosario had on sky-blue yoga pants, a red polo shirt, and white Air Jordan shoes.
What This Means for You: If you have seen Rosario or know where she is, call Detective B. Hussain at (470) 693-3271 or email Bisma.hussain@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
- 2-Year-Old pulled from a Roswell pool has died
- Strong storms with 50 mph wind gusts moving through south Georgia
- Gainesville Mexican restaurant flunks health inspection with filthy ice machine and raw meat problems
- DOUBLE TROUBLE: Violent storms batter Atlanta suburbs and south Georgia
- Child Pulled From Roswell Apartment Pool after nearly drowning