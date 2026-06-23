What’s Happening: Attiya Rosario, also known as “TT” or “Tia,” was last seen May 30. Police say she has mental disabilities. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a small cross tattoo between her thumb and index finger on her left hand.

What She Was Wearing: When last seen, Rosario had on sky-blue yoga pants, a red polo shirt, and white Air Jordan shoes.

What This Means for You: If you have seen Rosario or know where she is, call Detective B. Hussain at (470) 693-3271 or email Bisma.hussain@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.