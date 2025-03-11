Search Intensifies for Missing Georgia Hiker at South Carolina’s Table Rock State Park

Rescue teams are racing against time and treacherous terrain to find Stephanie Womacks, a Temple, Georgia woman who vanished last week during a hike at Table Rock State Park in Pickens, South Carolina.

🔍 What We Know: Crews have scoured the park for six straight days, with nearly 100 responders daily. On Friday, search teams found personal items belonging to Womacks in a remote, mountainous area off marked trails. Authorities confirm no signs of foul play.

⚠️ Why It Matters: The search zone includes steep cliffs, caves, and unstable terrain worsened by recent rain. Operations halted Monday due to dangerous weather but will resume Tuesday with climbing gear and advanced cameras. Womacks’ family remains on-site, cooperating fully with investigators.

🚨 What’s Next: Crews will focus Tuesday on caves and cliffs using technical equipment. Officials urge visitors to avoid the search area to prevent delays.

💛 Reminder: If hiking, always share your route with someone, carry a charged phone, and stick to marked paths. Check weather forecasts before heading out—conditions can turn deadly fast.