What’s Happening: Asia Baillio was last seen Nov. 28 on Puritan Way in McDonough. Police do not know what clothes she was wearing when she left home. Her hair is styled in two red puffs.

What’s Important: Anyone who knows where Asia is should contact Officer Herring at 470-310-3464 or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Tips, photos and videos can be texted to 770-220-7009.

The Sources: Henry County Police Department