What we know: Micah was last seen at about 3 a.m. June 18 near the 9300 block of Kensington Trail in Lithonia. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Police say it is not known what he was wearing when he left.

What’s new: DeKalb County police announced Micah was missing on June 20, two days after he was last seen.

What this means for you: If you see Micah, call DeKalb County police at (770) 724-7710.