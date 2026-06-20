LITHONIA — A 16-year-old boy named Micah has been missing from a Lithonia neighborhood since early Wednesday morning, and DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding him.
What we know: Micah was last seen at about 3 a.m. June 18 near the 9300 block of Kensington Trail in Lithonia. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Police say it is not known what he was wearing when he left.
What’s new: DeKalb County police announced Micah was missing on June 20, two days after he was last seen.
What this means for you: If you see Micah, call DeKalb County police at (770) 724-7710.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.