Gwinnett County Police are asking residents to help find Seth Wright, a 30-year-old Lawrenceville man who disappeared while on a walk from his Valley Club Drive home without his essential medications.

🔍 What To Look For: Wright is 5’4″, weighs about 160 pounds, and has facial hair longer than a typical goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and flip flops.

🚨 Why It Matters: Wright’s health could be at risk without his prescription medications, making this search urgent for the community. Quick action from neighbors could help bring him home safely.

📱 How To Help: Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts should contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

🏘️ Neighborhood Impact: Valley Club Drive residents are especially encouraged to check security cameras and yards as Wright left on foot and may still be in the area.