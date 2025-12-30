Henry County police are searching for a missing 32-year-old man who left his home Monday night.

What’s Happening: Thomas Nowicki left his home on Wilhemina Drive in Ellenwood around 9:30 p.m. Monday, December 29. Police say Nowicki has an altered mental status.

What’s Important: Nowicki was last seen wearing a gray Atlanta Braves hoodie and blue jogger pants.

How to Help: Anyone with information about where Nowicki is can call Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009. The case number is 2025-00142661.