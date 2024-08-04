Help Needed to Find Missing Georgia Man

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 57-year-old Richard Bowman, who went missing late Saturday night. He was last seen by his caregiver on Pinefield Drive, just before 11 p.m.

🔍 The Details: Sheriff’s officials say Bowman’s caregiver started worrying when they couldn’t find him in the neighborhood. He has several mental health and medical issues that may need immediate attention.

Description:

Hair and Beard: Salt and pepper

Salt and pepper Height: 5’11”

5’11” Weight: About 160 pounds

About 160 pounds Clothing: Long sleeve blue shirt, black pants, and black shoes

📞 How You Can Help: If you have any information about where Richard Bowman might be, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Your help is important to ensure Bowman’s safety.