Christopher Lawrence Clark hasn’t been heard from in nearly two months, and Gwinnett County police are asking the public to help bring him home.

Why It Matters: Clark’s family lost contact with him on Oct. 9, leaving them without answers for 55 days. His physical condition, including a noticeable limp from a knee problem, could make him easier to identify.

What’s Happening: The 59-year-old Lawrenceville resident last spoke to family members by phone on Oct. 9, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Detectives are now asking anyone who’s seen Clark or knows his whereabouts to come forward.

Between the Lines: Clark stands six foot four inches tall, weighs 255 pounds, is bald with grey facial hair, and walks with a limp due to a knee issue. Those distinctive characteristics could help someone recognize him.

Anyone with information on Christopher Clark’s whereabouts should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

The Sources: Gwinnett County Police Department.