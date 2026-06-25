Four years is a long time to wait for an answer that never comes.

Christopher Evan Tarr was last seen June 22, 2022, in the area of Venable Road in Temple. Since that day, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, his family has been left with nothing but questions.

On the four-year anniversary of his disappearance, the sheriff’s office renewed its public appeal for information, saying the case remains open and active. “Time does not erase the importance of a missing person’s case,” the agency said in a statement. “Someone may remember something they once thought was insignificant.”

Tarr is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, with blue eyes, dirty blonde hair, and short facial hair. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a white collared polo shirt, a black Nike hat worn backward, and brown hiking-style shoes. He has two identifying tattoos: “Lacey” on his right wrist area and “Tarr” on his right arm.

The sheriff’s office said his mother and others who love him have never stopped searching.

“For Christopher’s mother, and for all who love him, the search has never ended,” the agency said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward. A conversation, a sighting, or a detail that seemed unimportant years ago could matter now, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Kim Hope at khope@carrollsheriffga.gov or (770) 830-5916.