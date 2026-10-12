A man fell from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in Mableton this afternoon and died. Several other people were hurt.

What happened: Eyewitnesses reported seeing a male rider fall from the Goliath coaster at about 3:58 p.m. today. Officers already assigned to the park and uniformed patrol officers responded to the scene. The coaster was stopped and riders were evacuated. The park closed for the rest of the day.

The investigation: Detectives with the Cobb County Major Crimes Unit are looking into how the man fell. “Detectives with our Major Crimes Unit are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the Cobb County Police Department said. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available and is confirmed.” Officials have not said what caused the fall.

The victims: The man’s name has not been released. Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said next of kin have been notified. The exact number of people hurt and the nature of their injuries have not been detailed by officials.

What officials are saying: Cupid called it “a terrible tragedy” and issued a statement Monday. “I cannot imagine the horror the patrons and employees witnessed today, and my heart aches for the family who lost a loved one,” she said. “In the meantime, please keep in your thoughts the family of the deceased, those who were injured, the employees and leadership of Six Flags, and our community. We are all grappling with how something so devastating could happen at a place that has given generations of families such happy memories.”

Six Flags Over Georgia said it is cooperating fully with the investigation and expressed condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

What’s next: Law enforcement said more information will be released as it is confirmed.