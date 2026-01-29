Listen to this post

Roswell police are asking the public to help identify a woman who died at a local hospital in November 2024 after giving staff false personal information.

What’s Happening

The woman died from a medical emergency at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 21, 2024. Investigators later learned the information she provided to hospital staff was inaccurate, according to a Roswell Police Department statement released Tuesday.

For more than a year, detectives have pursued all available leads to establish her legal identity. Those efforts have been exhausted, police said.

What’s Important

Police released a photo of the woman taken shortly before her death, along with a forensic sketch created by a Georgia Bureau of Investigation artist.

The woman is believed to be:

Black female

Mid-50s to 60s

Approximately 5’3″ tall

Approximately 275 pounds

No identifying scars, markings, or tattoos

Police said her death is not considered suspicious and there is no active criminal investigation.

What Police Are Asking

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photo or sketch, or who has information about her background, is asked to contact Detective A. Gutierrez at 770-640-4588 or agutierrez@roswellgov.com.

“Every person deserves the dignity of their own identity, and your information could be the key to providing that for her,” police said in the statement.