What’s happening: The Grove Theatre, which has stood in the Grove Park neighborhood since 1941, is being restored into a space for arts, cultural events, and community programming. The Grove Park Foundation is leading the $5.5 million project.

The money: Part of the funding comes through the Perry Bolton Tax Allocation District, a city financing tool that captures increased property tax revenue in a defined area and directs it toward development projects.

The bigger picture: The restoration is part of the City of Atlanta’s Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, a program that funds projects aimed at stabilizing neighborhoods and helping longtime residents stay in their communities. The city announced the project Monday.