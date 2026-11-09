ATLANTA — A historic movie house in one of Atlanta’s westside neighborhoods is getting a second life after sitting dormant for years.
What’s happening: The Grove Theatre, which has stood in the Grove Park neighborhood since 1941, is being restored into a space for arts, cultural events, and community programming. The Grove Park Foundation is leading the $5.5 million project.
The money: Part of the funding comes through the Perry Bolton Tax Allocation District, a city financing tool that captures increased property tax revenue in a defined area and directs it toward development projects.
The bigger picture: The restoration is part of the City of Atlanta’s Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, a program that funds projects aimed at stabilizing neighborhoods and helping longtime residents stay in their communities. The city announced the project Monday.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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