A Henry County firefighter and paramedic died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

What’s Happening: Henry County Fire Rescue announced the death of Firefighter Stephen Reeves. Reeves had a medical emergency Sunday and was taken to the hospital by his own crew. He did not survive.

What’s Important: Reeves served Henry County Fire Rescue for 21 years. The department said it will share information about funeral arrangements and services as they become available.

How This Affects Real People: Henry County Fire Rescue asked the public to keep the Reeves family and the fire service family in their thoughts.