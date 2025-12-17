A Canton boy scout is being recognized for saving his grandmother’s life after she fell into a pond and stopped responding while they were fishing together.

What’s Happening: On Feb. 20, 2024, around 2 p.m., Mason Pulliam was at a pond with his grandmother, Connie Pulliam when she unexpectedly fell into the water.

The pond is one their family visits often.

Mrs. Pulliam could not swim and became unresponsive.

What’s Important: Mason did not hesitate. He went straight into the water, swimming about 15 feet in water estimated to be 6 to 8 feet deep to reach his grandmother.

Mason grabbed his grandmother by her hood to keep her head above water and began pulling her toward the shore. Even as he grew exhausted from pushing off the pond bottom again and again, he was able to get her to the edge.

Once he reached land, Mason placed her upper body out of the water and immediately started lifesaving efforts, using back thrusts and compressions until she expelled water and began to respond. Mason had no formal water rescue training.

Why It Matters: Witnesses said Mason stayed calm and focused the entire time, continuing first aid until his grandmother could breathe on her own. With help from others nearby, she was fully removed from the pond.

The Canton Police Department said Mason’s quick thinking and bravery saved his grandmother’s life and announced he will receive a Lifesaving Award in recognition of his actions.