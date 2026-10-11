Getting hurt in a wreck, a fall, or an accident at work leaves you with medical bills and a claim that only pays if you can show someone else was careless. Georgia law calls that carelessness negligence, and it has to be proven with evidence. The sections below cover the four things every negligence claim needs, why each type of accident brings its own proof problems, how adjusters push back, and the filing deadline. Securing legal representation from Gary Bruce Law can help you navigate these challenges in Columbus, where much often depends on what was documented in the first few days.

Negligence Has Four Parts

Every negligence claim rests on the same four pieces, and you have to prove all of them. Miss one and the claim fails. Insurance companies know this, so they pick the weakest piece and attack it.

Duty – the other person owed you care. A driver on Manchester Expressway owes it to everyone around them.

– the other person owed you care. A driver on Manchester Expressway owes it to everyone around them. Breach – they broke that duty. Running a red light, leaving a spill on aisle 7 for an hour, skipping a safety guard on a machine.

– they broke that duty. Running a red light, leaving a spill on aisle 7 for an hour, skipping a safety guard on a machine. Causation – the breach caused your injury, and not something else. Adjusters love to blame an old back problem.

– the breach caused your injury, and not something else. Adjusters love to blame an old back problem. Damages – you lost something real: ER bills, missed shifts, a truck that’s totaled.

Where the Proof Gets Hard

Each kind of accident hides its own trap. Car wrecks turn into two drivers telling two stories. If nobody called the Columbus Police, there’s no crash report, and the other driver’s story tends to improve by the next week.

Slip and fall claims are harder. Under O.C.G.A. § 51-3-1, a store owes customers ordinary care to keep the place safe, but you still have to show the store knew about the hazard, or should’ve, and that you didn’t. A puddle that appeared 30 seconds before you stepped in it usually isn’t enough.

Work injuries follow a different path. Georgia workers’ comp pays medical bills and part of your wages without anyone proving fault, but O.C.G.A. § 34-9-80 gives you 30 days to report the accident to your boss. And negligence only comes back into play if someone outside your employer caused it, like a subcontractor or the company that built the forklift.

What Does the Insurance Company Say?

The adjuster’s job is to pay as little as possible. So the pushback follows a pattern, and it starts with a friendly phone call.

The recorded statement – they’ll ask you to describe the accident on tape. One loose sentence about “not seeing” the other car becomes their whole defense.

– they’ll ask you to describe the accident on tape. One loose sentence about “not seeing” the other car becomes their whole defense. Shared blame – O.C.G.A. § 51-12-33 cuts your payout by your share of fault and pays nothing if you’re 50 percent or more to blame. Adjusters push hard toward that line.

– O.C.G.A. § 51-12-33 cuts your payout by your share of fault and pays nothing if you’re 50 percent or more to blame. Adjusters push hard toward that line. The fast lowball – a check for $2,500 shows up before your MRI results do. Cashing it ends the claim.

– a check for $2,500 shows up before your MRI results do. Cashing it ends the claim. Silence – unreturned calls for weeks, hoping you’ll give up or run out the clock.

How a Lawyer Proves It

A Georgia injury attorney starts by locking down evidence before it disappears. Store surveillance video gets overwritten in days. Trucking companies keep driver logs only so long.

Then the evidence is meticulously gathered piece by piece. The crash report, 911 audio, and photos of skid marks can help show what actually happened. In a fall case, the lawyer may send a letter telling the store to preserve security footage and review its inspection records to show how long the hazard was there. Medical records can connect the injury to the accident rather than to an older condition, such as your 2019 knee surgery. If the other side claims you were partly at fault, the lawyer can respond with a crash reconstruction expert or a witness who saw what happened.

You Have Two Years to File

O.C.G.A. § 9-3-33 gives you two years from the date of injury to file a lawsuit. Not to settle. To file. Adjusters know the date too, and some drag out talks until it’s too close to act.

Two years sounds long. But medical treatment, records requests, and outside reviews eat months, and a case filed in the last week is a case built in a hurry.

Get Your Evidence Locked Down Now

Proving negligence means showing that someone had a duty to you, failed to meet that duty, caused your injury, and left you with losses. Your lawyer backs this up with records and other evidence, while the insurance adjuster may look for reasons to challenge your claim. Details can disappear quickly, and legal deadlines still apply. If you were hurt in Georgia, consider talking with a personal injury lawyer before giving a statement or signing anything.