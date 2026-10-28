Atlanta packs a lot of risk into one city. Drivers fight through I-285, I-75, and I-85 every day, shoppers fill the malls and stadiums, and loose dogs wander busy neighborhoods. Each injury leads to a different kind of claim, and the rules change with the facts. Plenty of people first learn those differences when they speak with Atlanta injury lawyers at Kermani LLP and look at the main claim types before that first call.

Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Crash Claims

Vehicle crashes make up the claims most people picture first. These cases rest on negligence, which means you must show another driver failed to use reasonable care and that the failure hurt you. Police reports, photos, and witness names carry weight because drivers often tell different stories about the same crash. Busy interstates make this harder, since one wreck can pull in several cars at once.

Georgia also looks at your own share of blame. Under O.C.G.A. § 51-12-33, the judge cuts your award by your percentage of fault, and you recover nothing if you are 50 percent or more at fault. Truck and motorcycle claims follow the same rule, but trucking cases often add more defendants, such as the driver, the carrier, and the company that loaded the cargo.

Slip and Fall and Premises Liability Claims

Premises claims differ from crash claims because the danger sits on someone’s land. Under O.C.G.A. § 51-3-1, an owner who invites you onto the property must use ordinary care to keep it and its approaches safe. Your reason for being there also matters, since a customer gets more protection than someone who walks onto land uninvited. You usually have to show the owner knew about the hazard, or should have known, and the hazards behind these claims include:

Wet floors

Broken stairs

Poor lighting

Weak security

Dog Bite Claims

Dog bites follow their own rules because Georgia ties the owner’s duty to what the owner knew about the dog. O.C.G.A. § 51-2-7 allows damages from a person who owns or keeps a vicious or dangerous animal and handles it carelessly or lets it roam. Proof that the dog acted aggressively before can show danger, and so can proof that the dog broke a local leash law.

Provoking the animal can sink a claim, since the statute covers only injuries you did not cause by your own act. Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance often pays these claims, so the owner’s name and address matter. Photos of the wounds and any earlier complaints about the dog can help show what the owner knew. Keep records of scarring and follow-up care, since bite wounds can leave lasting marks.

Wrongful Death Claims

A wrongful death claim looks different from the rest because the injured person has died, so family members file it instead. Under O.C.G.A. § 51-4-2, the surviving spouse may recover the full value of the life of the person who died, and children may bring the claim when no spouse survives. The death can come from a crash, a fall, or any other event caused by someone’s carelessness.

Georgia measures that value from the viewpoint of the person who died. Juries weigh lost lifetime earnings along with the worth of the life itself, such as time with family and the reasons that person had for living. The estate can also pursue a separate claim for items like the medical bills from the final injury. Georgia does not cap this value in most cases, so awards depend on the evidence.

Deadlines That Set Each Claim Apart

Each claim runs on its own clock, and a missed deadline can end a strong case no matter how clear the facts look. Georgia gives you two years to file most injury lawsuits under O.C.G.A. § 9-3-33, and wrongful death claims use the same two years, counted from the date of death. A claim against the City of Atlanta moves faster, because O.C.G.A. § 36-33-5 requires a written notice of claim within six months. A few situations can pause the injury clock, including these:

Injured minors

Absent defendants

Pending criminal cases

Mental incapacity

Finding the Claim That Fits Your Injury

The type of claim you have shapes almost everything that follows, from the proof you need to the insurer you deal with and the date you must act. Write down what happened while your memory is fresh, keep every medical record, and hold off on recorded statements until you understand your rights. If you can’t tell which claim fits your situation, a short talk with an injury attorney can sort it out. Acting early also keeps shorter deadlines, like the six-month city notice, from slipping past you. Adjusters often call within days, so calm, written notes give you steadier footing.