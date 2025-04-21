Your Horoscope for Each Zodiac Sign This Week

Share

April 21: The Sun in Taurus squares Mars in Leo, potentially stirring tensions and impatience. Grounded vibes, cozy snacks, and stubborn moods. You’re either building your empire or refusing to leave the bed. No in-between.

April 24: Venus aligns with Saturn and the North Node, prompting reflections on relationships and destiny. Bold moves, big hair, dramatic exits. Channel your inner main character.

April 27: A New Moon in Taurus encourages setting intentions rooted in gratitude and stability. Manifest money, stability, and that perfect color coordinated outfit.

♈ Aries

Guard your personal matters this week to avoid potential betrayals. You’re a walking megaphone right now—loud, proud, and maybe a little too impulsive. This week, pick your battles wisely or risk turning a group chat into a war zone. New Moon = new $$$ goals. Manifest that paycheck.

♉ Taurus

It’s your season, baby! Everyone wants your vibe—earthy, comfy, and unbothered. Focus on self-reflection and avoid reacting to jealousy. Use that New Moon to start a glow-up routine (skincare, bank account, personal brand). People are watching… and admiring.

♊ Gemini

Stay focused and assert yourself calmly amidst potential misunderstandings. Your DMs are popping and your thoughts are racing. You’re lowkey the friend everyone calls for advice this week—but don’t forget to rest. Your brain needs a nap and maybe a snack. Actually, get two snacks.

♋ Cancer

You’re psychic this week, or at least vibing like one. Trust your gut, especially in love or drama. The New Moon is begging you to audit your friend group. Who’s real? Who’s just here for benefits? Your intuition is heightened; set strong boundaries in relationships.

♌ Leo

Mars is in your sign and you’re strutting like it’s a runway. Confidence? Maxed out. Charm? Unstoppable. Use this to your advantage—but don’t burn every bridge in the process. Not everyone deserves the full fiery Leo experience. Strategize thoughtfully and stay calm during conflicts.

♍ Virgo

You’re feeling organized and philosophical at the same time, which is dangerous. Try not to spreadsheet your emotions—feel them instead. The New Moon wants you to explore something new. A class? A language? A weird new tea? Clarify mixed signals in love or collaborations.

♎ Libra

Your love life has main plot energy this week. Drama? Possibly. But it’s pretty. You’re glowing. Just watch out for people who love your light but don’t bring batteries of their own. Set intentions around emotional give-and-take. Channel your creativity and confront issues honestly.

♏ Scorpio

You’re deep in your feels but also plotting a 5-year plan. That duality is working for you. The New Moon could bring a fresh start in love or partnerships—romantic or business. Keep it honest, but keep it a little mysterious. Scorpio code. Strengthen close relationships and be mindful in sharing emotions.

♐ Sagittarius

Wanderlust is real this week. Whether you’re road-tripping or just spiraling on Pinterest, the New Moon says: plan that thing. Your health and habits need a reboot too. Maybe drink water that isn’t coffee? Embrace travel and explore new cultures to nurture well-being.

♑ Capricorn

You’re in CEO mode, but the universe is like: “Hey, remember joy?” The New Moon wants you to get playful—yes, even you. Paint something. Go dancing. Laugh until it hurts. The grind will still be there tomorrow. Pursue leisure and joy creatively, realizing material goods don’t guarantee self-worth.

♒ Aquarius

You’re craving cozy corners and meaningful convos. If your home feels off, fix it. Rearrange. Light candles. Get weepy to a playlist. The New Moon is ideal for planting roots—physically and emotionally. Address domestic tensions and share your aspirations for breakthroughs.

♓ Pisces

You’re a poetic mess, and we love that for you. Communication gets weird, but it’s heartfelt. Just don’t text your ex during the New Moon. Instead, write your future self a letter. Or a love song. Or both. Focus on healing and self-care, and commit thoughtfully to creative or professional endeavors.