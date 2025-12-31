A coyote in Buford has tested positive for rabies after attacking residents and pets in three separate incidents.

What’s Happening: The attacks took place on December 26 and 27. The first incident left a resident and a dog injured near Holland Park Drive. Two more attacks happened early the next morning, involving two residents and another dog near Wyncliff Court and Bennies Way.

What’s Important: Rabies spreads through bites or scratches from infected wild animals like foxes and raccoons. Health officials warn residents to stay away from animals acting strangely and to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date.

How This Affects Real People: If a pet isn’t vaccinated and gets exposed to rabies, it must be quarantined for four months and vaccinated before it can be released. For humans, early signs of rabies include fever, headache, and weakness. Getting medical help right away after a bite or scratch from a possibly rabid animal is critical.

The Timeline: The attacks happened on December 26 and 27, with the coyote confirmed to have rabies on December 29.

Catch Up Quick: Rabies is deadly if not treated, attacking the nervous system. If you’ve been exposed, seek medical care immediately and call GNR Public Health or Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement to report any animals acting oddly.