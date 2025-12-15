Older adults in Georgia are facing some of the highest rates of chronic illness and physical limits in the country, placing the state among the worst for senior health, according to new national research.

What’s Happening: A study by Opera Beds analyzed chronic disease rates, physical ability, mental health, and life expectancy among Americans age 65 and older across all states. Georgia ranked eighth worst overall for senior health, with a score of 2.75 out of 10.

What’s Important: The findings show many Georgia seniors are living longer lives marked by illness, inactivity, and disability, reflecting wider health gaps across the South.

Georgia seniors showed high rates across several key measures:

59.2% have high cholesterol

32.1% live with obesity

27.9% have diabetes

36.3% report physical inactivity

34.2% report a functional disability

Life expectancy at age 65 in Georgia was measured at 17.1 years.

The Big Picture: Southern states dominate the list of the least healthy places for seniors. West Virginia ranked last overall, followed by Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. In contrast, Northeastern states showed consistently better outcomes. Vermont ranked as the healthiest state for seniors, with a score of 8.4 out of 10 and a post-65 life expectancy of 19.4 years.

Nearly 93% of Americans age 65 and older now live with at least one chronic condition, according to the study. Since 2015, cancer diagnoses among seniors have increased by 9.5%, while obesity has risen by 9.4%.

Dr. Carleara Weiss, an adult-geriatric nurse specialist with Opera Beds, said small daily habits can make a difference as people age. “Staying active is one of the most powerful tools you have,” Weiss said. “Aim for daily movement, whether that is walking, gardening, or gentle strength exercises that keep muscles and joints strong.”