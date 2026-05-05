A brand of infant formula sold across the United States has been recalled after a toxin was found in three batches of the product.

The a2 Milk Company announced the voluntary recall May 2 of its a2 Platinum Premium infant formula for babies 0 to 12 months old. The company said testing found cereulide, a heat-stable toxin produced by some strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus, in the affected batches.

The formula is a milk-based powder sold in 31.7-ounce tins.

What’s happening: The three recalled batches are identified by the following lot numbers and use-by dates, printed on the bottom of each tin:

Lot 2210269454, use by July 15, 2026.

Lot 2210324609, use by Jan. 21, 2027.

Lot 2210321712, use by Jan. 15, 2027.

What’s important: The company said about 63,078 total units were produced across the three batches. An estimated 16,428 of those were sold to consumers. No confirmed illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The product was sold through the a2 Milk Company’s website, Amazon, and Meijer stores as part of a federal program called Operation Fly Formula, which allowed the import of foreign-made infant formula to ease a domestic shortage. The company’s right to import the product expired Dec. 31, 2025, and the formula had already been pulled from sale before the recall was announced.

Why it matters for parents: Cereulide cannot be destroyed by heat, meaning preparing formula with hot water does not make it safe. Symptoms typically appear within 30 minutes to six hours of ingestion and usually include nausea and vomiting. Most cases resolve within 24 hours, but infants face greater risk because their immune systems are still developing. Dehydration is a possible complication that may require medical care.

The recall was triggered after new guidance from New Zealand’s food safety authority prompted additional testing. The company said the toxin likely came from an ingredient in the formula.

What to do: Parents who have the recalled product should stop using it immediately and either throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund. Parents whose infant is showing symptoms should contact a doctor.

The a2 Milk Company can be reached at (844) 422-6455, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time. The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.