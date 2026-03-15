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What’s Happening: The county was notified that The Woodlands clubhouse would no longer be available as a polling location. Little River Elementary School will serve as the new site.

According to community management, the change was in response to the neighborhood’s HOA informing the elections office that the voting location at the clubhouse would not be available in May due to a high volume of clubhouse rentals. In response, county elections officials permanently changed the precinct location.

Residents say they were not informed of the discussions between the HOA and county elections department and did not vote on the decision.

What’s Important: Voters assigned to the Woodlands precinct have received or will soon receive a written notice in the mail about the change.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who previously voted at The Woodlands clubhouse must go to Little River Elementary School beginning with the May 19 election.

The Path Forward: Cherokee County says it prefers public buildings like schools and government facilities for polling sites because they tend to offer more space, better accessibility, and more parking. The Elections Office is also looking for additional locations and is asking anyone who manages a qualifying facility to call 770-479-0407.