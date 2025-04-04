Should Keisha Lance Bottoms Run for Georgia Governor?

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she is seriously considering a run for Georgia governor. In a statement released Friday, Bottoms invoked the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., saying there is a “fierce urgency of now.” She criticized Republican leaders for following former President Donald Trump, saying they are leading Georgia off a “moral and economic cliff.”

Bottoms added that she has already shared her intentions publicly and expects to make a formal announcement “soon.”

🧠 Background on Bottoms: Keisha Lance Bottoms served as Atlanta’s mayor from 2018 through 2022. She was one of only a handful of Black women leading major U.S. cities at the time. A lawyer by trade and a former judge and city council member, Bottoms gained national attention during the summer of 2020 for her leadership during the George Floyd protests. She was a finalist to be Joe Biden’s running mate and later served as a senior advisor to the president.

Bottoms chose not to seek re-election in 2021, saying she felt a divine calling to move on from the role.

🤷🏽‍♀️ What We Don’t Know: Bottoms did not share a timeline for when she’ll announce her decision, nor did she say whether she’s already forming a campaign team or lining up endorsements.

📍 Why It Matters: Georgia has become a battleground state in national politics, swinging between red and blue in recent elections. A Bottoms candidacy would likely energize Democratic voters and test the strength of Trump-aligned Republicans in a post-Kemp era. It would also signal a major return to the political spotlight for Bottoms, who has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the Biden administration last year.

📅 What’s Next: Expect an official announcement soon. If she runs, Bottoms will join what could become a wide-open Democratic field in a race that may reshape Georgia’s political future. Earlier this week, Lucy McBath suspended her campaign for governor.

🙋🏽 Take Action: If you’re a Georgia voter, stay informed on who’s running and where they stand. Local leadership affects everything from schools to roads to healthcare.