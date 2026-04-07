It is Election Night in Georgia. While there are other races on the ballot throughout the state, the one that is garnering the most attention is the District 14 race in Northwest Georgia to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat. Republicans are expected to hold onto the seat.
Below are the live election results as they come in.
ON THE 2020 ELECTION:
“People who were surprised by Fulton County’s 2020 performance must not know Fulton very well. Around here, ‘election night’ and ‘Fulton County’ go together like ‘barbecue’ and ‘milk.’
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.