Republican Will Cagle and Democrat Charles Ravenscraft will face each other in a September 23 runoff to decide who fills the Cherokee County Commission District 1 seat.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s special election show Cagle in the lead, but short of the majority needed to win outright. Ravenscraft secured second place in the four-way contest, setting the stage for next month’s head-to-head vote.

The District 1 seat came open earlier this year when Commissioner Steve West stepped down. West’s resignation prompted the county to call a special election to fill the remainder of his term.

Cagle is making his first run for public office. A Marine Corps veteran and local businessman. On the campaign trail he has pledged to support public safety and education, reduce the tax burden on homeowners, and push the state Department of Transportation for funding to address traffic concerns.

Ravenscraft, the lone Democrat in the field, advanced on a message of accountability and representation. He has cast himself as a different voice in a county where Republicans typically dominate local offices. He has said he wants to provide voters with a choice and to focus on balanced growth in District 1.

The winner of the September 23 runoff will serve the remainder of West’s term, which runs through 2026.