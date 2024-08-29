2024 Election: Is Georgia in Play?

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz made a high-profile stop in Georgia on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on the state’s importance in the upcoming 2024 election. The Democratic nominees visited Liberty County High School in Hinesville, where they addressed a crowd of enthusiastic young voters, including students, football players, and cheerleaders.

“Our country is counting on you, all of you,” Harris told the students, emphasizing the role of the next generation in shaping the future. Her remarks were part of a broader strategy to galvanize support among young voters, particularly in Southern Georgia, a region with a significant Black population— a demographic crucial to the Democrats’ strategy in the state.

Campaign Focus on Black Voters

Harris’ visit to Georgia is part of a bus tour through the southern part of the state, where her campaign has ramped up efforts by adding staff and opening new field offices. Liberty County, where Harris spoke, has a population that is about 40% Black and overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party’s presidential ticket, aims to energize Black voters, who represent approximately one-third of Georgia’s electorate.

The 2024 race has shifted significantly since Harris entered the fray. Following President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside and endorse Harris, early polls showed Republican frontrunner Donald Trump with a clear lead in Georgia. However, Harris has been gaining ground, narrowing the gap with Trump to within less than a percentage point, according to recent polling data from FiveThirtyEight.

While most political observers think a Harris win in Georgia is unlikely, Harris placing an emphasis on the state will force Trump to spend time and money in The Peach State instead of putting campaign resources elsewhere.

Economic and Social Issues at the Forefront

Harris has focused her campaign on key issues like the economy and abortion rights, both of which resonate strongly with Georgia voters. In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris was shown to have made strides in challenging Trump’s lead on the economy, an issue that has traditionally favored Republicans.

Georgia: A Critical Battleground

Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes are seen as crucial in what promises to be a tightly contested election. The state, which Democrats narrowly won in 2020, has seen both parties ramp up efforts as the election approaches. Harris’ campaign has been met with significant financial support, with over $500 million in donations helping to fuel her push in Georgia and other swing states.

Meanwhile, Republicans are also focusing heavily on Georgia. Trump, who has described winning the state as vital for the success of the Republican Party, is expected to campaign there multiple times before Election Day. The Republican-controlled state election board has also introduced a new rule that could delay vote certification, a move that voting rights advocates are closely watching.

