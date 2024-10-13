Will Echols County Raise Your Taxes?

Residents of Echols County may see a property tax increase next year after the Board of Commissioners tentatively adopted a new millage rate that requires a 13.34 percent tax hike. This change is set to impact both homeowners and owners of non-homestead properties.

The Details: The proposed increase raises the millage rate by 2 mills, bringing it to 16.987 mills for the 2024 tax year. If the Board does not finalize this tentative increase, the millage rate would stay at 14.987 mills.

By the Numbers: For a home valued at $100,000, this change translates to an estimated $80 increase in annual property taxes. Non-homestead properties valued at $72,000 would see an increase of about $57.60.

❓ What is the Millage Rate?: The millage rate is your property tax rate. Your city, county, and school system all set a millage rate. That combined number becomes your overall property tax rate. One mill represents $1 of tax on every $1,000 of taxable property.

TOO MANY ADS? GO AD-FREE

Did You Know?: The ads you see on this site help pay for our website and our work. However, we know some of our readers would rather pay and not see ads. For those users we offer a paid newsletter that contains our articles with no ads.

What You Get: A daily email digest of our articles in full-text with no ads.

Public Hearings: The Echols County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing for residents to share their thoughts on this tax hike. The meeting will take place on Friday, October 18, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Commissioners Office, at 110 General Deloach Road in Statenville, Georgia.

Why It Matters: This potential increase is a notable change for property owners, who will need to adjust their budgets if the hike is approved. The additional funds generated by the higher millage rate are typically used to support county services and infrastructure.

What’s Next: Following the October 18 public hearing, the Board of Commissioners will make a final decision on the property tax rate. Residents interested in how their tax dollars are used, or concerned about the effect on their finances, are encouraged to attend and make their voices heard.