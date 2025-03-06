‘The Right Thing to Do:’ Fulton County Plans to Hire Federal Workers Who’s Jobs Were Cut

Fulton County will prioritize hiring federal workers who recently lost their jobs due to widespread job cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency, County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts announced.

“There are thousands of skilled Fulton County professionals now facing unexpected unemployment,” Pitts said. “It’s critical that we step up and give these individuals the first opportunity to fill available jobs.”

The federal reductions have affected multiple agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Education, and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Fulton County has about 800 open positions, and Pitts has directed the county’s Human Resources Department to guarantee interviews for displaced federal workers who live in the county. He is also urging local governments, school systems, and private employers to consider hiring those affected.

“I call on the 15 cities within Fulton County, Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools, and businesses across the county to extend the same consideration,” Pitts said.

Fulton County is focusing recruitment efforts on information technology, engineering, corrections, court reporting, and legal professions. Pitts noted that while public sector salaries may not always match private-sector wages, government jobs provide competitive benefits and a strong sense of purpose.

“We know there are plenty of job openings in Fulton County and elsewhere. Let’s come together and help these experienced, skilled professionals get back to work. It’s simply the right thing to do,” he said.