Protecting Okefenokee: Will Brian Kemp Listen to Conservationists or Business?

The former director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) recently urged Gov. Brian Kemp to block a proposed mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on her way out the door.

In a letter to Kemp dated Jan. 15 – five days before leaving office to make way for the incoming Trump administration – then-FWS Director Martha Williams called the Okefenokee “one of America’s greatest natural treasures.”

Advocates for the swamp have been fighting Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals’ (TPM) plan to open a titanium oxide mine along Trail Ridge adjacent to the refuge for several years. The project’s opponents are looking to a new Fish and Wildlife Service plan to expand the refuge by about 22,000 acres as a way to stop the mine.

“Experts have highlighted that the proposed mine significantly risks the ecosystem and cultural values of Okefenokee,” Williams wrote. “The (Interior) Department, the state of Georgia, and private landowners have the opportunity to stand together to protect this unique swamp ecosystem within Georgia.

“I urge you to exercise your leadership and authority as governor of Georgia to help us achieve a mutually acceptable solution.”

Twin Pines Minerals (TPM) is seeking state permits for the mine. While company executives have said the project would not harm the swamp, scientific studies have concluded the proposed mine would significantly damage the largest blackwater swamp in North America by drawing down its water level and increasing the risk of drought and fires.

Josh Marks, president of Georgians for the Okefenokee, praised the Fish and Wildlife Service for its advocacy on behalf of the refuge.

“This letter correctly highlights the scientific consensus that mining along the swamp’s hydrologic boundary is a terrible idea,” he said. “Hopefully, Governor Kemp will agree, deny TPM’s permit applications, and instead accept FWS’ offer of collaboration around conserving Trail Ridge, so that Georgia’s greatest natural treasure can finally be saved for future generations.”