Lawrenceville Could Add 19,000 Residents: Here’s How

Lawrenceville leaders are considering a major expansion that could reshape the city’s future. A special City Council meeting on February 12 will focus on a resolution to extend Lawrenceville’s boundaries, adding more than 5,700 parcels of land and an estimated 19,000 new residents.

📊 What’s Happening: City officials want approval from the Gwinnett Legislative Delegation to put the annexation plan on the ballot in May 2026. If voters give the green light, the expansion would take effect in January 2027.

👥 Who Made It Happen: Mayor David Still and the Lawrenceville City Council have been working alongside Gwinnett County and state officials for the past year to develop the proposal.

🌟 Why It Matters: The move is designed to unify the city, enhance service delivery, and boost financial sustainability. By bringing in new areas, Lawrenceville would reduce its percentage of tax-exempt properties from 40% to 21%, increasing its taxable base.

“As the county seat, we value our strong partnership with Gwinnett County in shaping this mutually beneficial plan. Expanding our boundaries will enhance service delivery, strengthen schools, and foster a deeper sense of community pride. Lawrenceville remains committed to being a model city in Gwinnett—one that continues to prioritize the well-being and voices of its residents today and for generations to come,” Still said.

📊 Key Details of the Plan:

Population Growth: The annexation would increase Lawrenceville’s population by 19,000, with 70% of the area already using a Lawrenceville zip code.

Clearer Boundaries: Redefining city limits along major roads would improve connectivity and reduce confusion for residents.

Redefining city limits along major roads would improve connectivity and reduce confusion for residents. Education & Community Impact: The plan would bring the Lawrenceville Methodist Campground, JM Tull YMCA, and the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds into city limits. It would also consolidate local high school clusters and reinforce ties with top schools like the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology.

Voter Say: The proposal ensures that affected residents have the opportunity to vote on the annexation before it takes effect.

📆 Timeline:

Spring 2025: State legislative approval and governor’s signature

Fall/Winter 2025: Public outreach and education

Spring 2026: Resident vote on annexation

January 2027: Expansion takes effect, pending voter approval

💬 What’s Next: Lawrenceville will host public meetings and information sessions to answer questions about the annexation plan. Residents can stay updated at www.lawrencevillega.org or follow the city on social media.

The City Council’s decision this week is the first step in a process that could significantly shape Lawrenceville’s future.