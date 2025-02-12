DeKalb County Wants Out of State Property Tax Cap

DeKalb County homeowners may see higher tax bills as county officials plan to opt out of a statewide property tax cap.

✨ What’s Happening: The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners wants to remove the county from House Bill 581, a statewide property tax cap that limits how much property taxes can increase each year. If approved, this change could mean bigger tax bills for homeowners.

📈 Why It Matters: The property tax cap protects homeowners from sudden increases in property taxes. Voters overwhelmingly approved the measure, which caps property tax increases at the rate of inflation. If DeKalb opts out, many homeowners may see their tax bills go up, depending on how much their home values increase.

📖 What You Can Do: Residents can share their thoughts at upcoming public meetings:

Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road) on Thursday, February 20, at 10:00 a.m.

(5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road) on Thursday, February 20, at 10:00 a.m. Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center (3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur) on Monday, February 24, at 6:00 p.m.

(3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur) on Monday, February 24, at 6:00 p.m. 178 Sams Street, Decatur (Multipurpose Room A1201) on Tuesday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m.

👉 What’s Next: After the meetings, the county will decide whether to move forward with removing the tax cap. If they do, homeowners should be ready for possible tax increases later this year.

📢 Take Action: If you have questions or concerns, email mpimpton@dekalbcountyga.gov or visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov for more details.

🌟 Remember: Speaking up at a public meeting or contacting county leaders is the best way to make your voice heard before a final decision is made.

