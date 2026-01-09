Listen to this post

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry announced he will introduce a resolution condemning the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by federal agents in Minneapolis and calling for the withdrawal of tactical federal immigration enforcement operations from DeKalb County residential neighborhoods.

What’s Happening: Terry will present the resolution at a Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, January 13, at 9a.m. The resolution addresses the January 7, shooting of Good, a 37-year-old mother and poet, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

What’s Important: The resolution calls for the immediate withdrawal of tactical federal immigration enforcement operations, including “Operation Metro Surge,” from DeKalb County residential neighborhoods. Terry said masked, tactical federal units threaten public peace and community trust.

What We Know About the Minneapolis Shooting: ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Good on January 7, in Minneapolis. Cell phone video captured by the ICE officer shows the moments leading up to the shooting. Federal officers blocked medics from the scene after the shooting, telling bystanders “we have our own medics,” according to videos of the shooting.

Terry’s Statement: Terry said Georgia must sound the alarm on federal overreach, lack of transparency, and militarization of federal enforcement. He said DeKalb County is not required to facilitate aggressive federal surges that endanger residents while acknowledging mandatory state cooperation laws.

The Meeting: The Board of Commissioners meeting will take place in the Multipurpose Room A1201. The meeting is open to the public for those who want to advocate for the resolution.