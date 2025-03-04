3 Georgia Mayors Join Fight to Save Child Hunger Programs

More than 100 mayors nationwide, including three from Georgia, are demanding that Congress save food assistance for families.

🏛️ What We Know: Mableton Mayor Michael Owens joined McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent and Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick in signing a letter urging Congress to protect critical food assistance programs. The bipartisan group of 112 mayors sent their plea to Congressional leaders on February 28. They oppose proposed cuts that could slash $230 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through 2034.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Who Made it Happen: The Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger organized the campaign. This nonpartisan coalition represents more than 400 mayors across all 50 states and Washington, District of Columbia.

❗ Why It Matters: The mayors point to increasing food costs, agricultural worker shortages, and global conflicts putting more pressure on families. They argue these programs serve as a lifeline for children and families struggling with basic needs.

📊 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps 41 million Americans, including one in 5 children. Most participants who can work already do – 84 percent of households receiving benefits had someone working in the past 12 months. The Women, Infants, and Children program supports more than 6 million people monthly, including 4 of 10 babies in the United States.

🔮 What’s Next: The mayors specifically urge Congress to reject changes to eligibility requirements, avoid new work restrictions, and maintain funding for school meals. The letter also opposes a proposal that would limit benefits for large families by capping assistance at six people per household.