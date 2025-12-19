The house where famed artist Alma Thomas grew up will soon become a new museum in Columbus, preserving the legacy of one of the most important figures in American abstract art.

What’s Happening: Historic Columbus has purchased the Alma Thomas House at 411 21st Street and plans to restore it as a public house museum celebrating the artist’s life and work.

The home will be moved to 5th Avenue next to the Ma Rainey House and Blues Museum.

The project has been approved by the Thomas family.

What’s Important: Born in Columbus in 1891, Alma Thomas went on to become a trailblazer in American abstract art. Her colorful, nature-inspired paintings are part of permanent collections at some of the nation’s most respected museums, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the National Gallery of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum, and The Columbus Museum.

How This Affects Real People: The museum will give the community a new cultural landmark and a chance to connect with a world-renowned artist who once lived just blocks away.

What Comes Next: Historic Columbus plans to move and restore the house, create exhibits with input from an advisory committee, and work with a professional curator to tell Alma Thomas’ story alongside that of Ma Rainey.

The Big Picture: About $1 million is expected to be raised by Historic Columbus to complete the project and support long-term preservation. The house is expected to be relocated later this spring.