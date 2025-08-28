A new national survey has locals pointing to three north Georgia waterfalls as some of the best places in the country for a late summer swim.

What’s Happening:

Mixbook, a photo book company, asked Americans to name their favorite wild swimming spots. The survey ranked 150 destinations nationwide, and three tucked-away Georgia sites made the cut.

Blue Hole Falls in Towns County ranked 41st. The pool at the base of its 20-foot drop is icy but rewarding after a short hike on the High Shoals Trail.

ranked 41st. The pool at the base of its 20-foot drop is icy but rewarding after a short hike on the High Shoals Trail. Jacks River Falls in the Cohutta Wilderness landed at number 76. It takes a demanding nine-mile trek to reach this 80-foot cascade and its vast plunge pool.

landed at number 76. It takes a demanding nine-mile trek to reach this 80-foot cascade and its vast plunge pool. Panther Creek Falls near Turnerville came in at number 110. The three-mile hike ends at a sloping cascade and a helmet-blue swimming basin.

Catch Up Quick: The top five swimming spots in the U.S. are mostly in Hawaii and Florida, led by Uluwehi Falls in Kauaʻi. Georgia’s entries earned a spot on the list for their seclusion, natural beauty, and cold mountain waters that stay refreshing even in late summer.

Between the Lines: Unlike pool swimming, these hidden sites require effort to reach and carry their own risks. Visitors often hike several miles on rugged trails, and the water can be frigid year-round. Mixbook’s Leslie Albertson reminds travelers to enjoy them responsibly, since their appeal comes from remaining untouched.

The Ripple Effect: With growing interest in “wild swimming,” outdoor advocates warn that heavier foot traffic could damage fragile habitats. Visitors are urged to pack out trash, stick to marked trails, and respect the solitude that makes these places special.