Entertainment Spots in Georgia With the Best Events for 2025

Georgia has long been a hub for vibrant entertainment. It continues to be a cultural powerhouse in the American South, offering diverse entertainment venues, concerts, festivals, and local happenings that attract both residents and tourists. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a vibrant music scene, historical theaters, or modern entertainment hubs, the Peach State has something for everyone in 2025. Recent insights like the BetMGM study on the cost of living near top music venues highlight how entertainment can align with lifestyle and real estate decisions. This detailed guide will explore must-visit entertainment spots across Georgia, spotlighting their standout events for 2025 and providing insights into the local living costs.

Culture, Music, and History Make Georgia’s Entertainment Scene

Georgia is a hotspot for music lovers, art enthusiasts, and culture seekers. From Atlanta’s electric nightlife to Savannah’s jazz festivals and Athens’ indie rock roots, the state offers year-round events and attractions for all tastes. 2025 is shaping up to be an inspiring year, with major music tours, food and wine festivals, art exhibitions, and community gatherings scheduled throughout the state.

The Tabernacle, Atlanta — A Historic Music Hall With Surprising Affordability

One of the most iconic venues in Georgia, The Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta , will host top-tier artists throughout 2025, including stops from national tours and unique local showcases.

Aside from its stellar acoustics and historical architecture, the Tabernacle has gained attention for its real estate. Homes near this beloved venue are nearly 40% cheaper than the city’s average home price. This makes the area a cultural hub and a surprisingly budget-friendly option for those looking to live near the heartbeat of Atlanta’s music scene.

A Stage for Broadway & Beyond at Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The Fox Theatre continues to be one of Georgia’s premier destinations for live entertainment. With its stunning Arabian-themed design and massive seating capacity, the Fox regularly hosts Broadway productions, film screenings, comedy tours, and even ballet.

Here are some exciting upcoming 2025 events to watch:

“Hamilton” returns for a limited 2-week run in August.

The Atlanta Ballet’s Spring Gala performance.

Big-name comedy acts, including Hasan Minhaj and Taylor Tomlinson.

Surrounded by restaurants and walkable attractions in Midtown Atlanta, the Fox offers more than just shows—it provides an entire evening’s entertainment.

Music Meets Sport at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Known primarily as the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also a massive concert venue. In 2025, the stadium welcomes major artists such as:

Taylor Swift

Coldplay

Bad Bunny

With a retractable roof and one of the largest video boards in the world, this stadium is more than just a sports arena — it’s an immersive entertainment experience.

The Georgia Theatre, Athens – A Hub for Indie & Rock Enthusiasts

Located in the college town of Athens, the Georgia Theatre has become a key venue for rising stars and indie legends alike. The 2025 lineup includes:

Southern rock revivals

Local folk bands

Several surprise guests are rumored to be returning to their roots

Athens is known for producing legendary bands like R.E.M. and the B-52s, and this venue remains central to its thriving music culture. Student-friendly ticket pricing and regular free events make it a must-visit for those seeking authentic Southern charm.

Savannah Music Festival

One of Georgia’s most elegant entertainment events, the Savannah Music Festival, returns in 2025 with a world-class lineup of classical, jazz, bluegrass, and folk musicians. Held each spring, the festival hosts performances across multiple historic venues, including the Lucas Theatre and the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum.

Savannah’s unique blend of performances offers a picturesque backdrop for this cultural experience. These include:

Cobblestone streets

Historic mansions

Moss-draped oaks

Pro Tip: Book accommodations early — this event draws international crowds and fills up quickly.

State Farm Arena – Atlanta’s Modern Entertainment Giant

State Farm Arena is Georgia’s go-to spot for NBA games and blockbuster concerts. It’s where top-tier acts like the following pop stars have performed, and 2025 is no exception:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber

The venue will host esports tournaments, family-friendly shows, and motivational speaker events. Recent renovations allow visitors to enjoy improved sound systems, more comfortable seating, and enhanced food and drink options. It’s located in the heart of downtown and easily accessible via MARTA public transit .

Macon’s Capricorn Sound Studios – A Revival of Southern Rock History

Once the epicenter of southern rock, Capricorn Sound Studios in Macon has been revitalized and now includes stunning features like:

A museum

Live performance spaces

Recording studios

Artists like the Allman Brothers and Otis Redding helped put Macon on the musical map. Years on, the 2025 calendar is filling up with acoustic sets, storytelling nights, and musical history tours. This spot is perfect for those who love intimate music experiences and historical context with their live performances.

BetMGM Study on the Cost of Living Near Top Music Venues

In an era where inflation and housing costs are top of mind, the recent BetMGM study on the cost of living near top music venues offers a unique insight into real estate trends linked to entertainment hubs. The study found that homes near the Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta are almost 40% more affordable than the city’s average property prices. As mentioned above, this makes them stand out in urban living near entertainment landmarks.

This finding is particularly relevant for young professionals and artists looking to be close to the action without overspending. It also points to a broader trend: Music venues drive community value without pricing out residents.

Where Entertainment & Lifestyle Intersect

From historic music halls like the Tabernacle to modern stadiums and coastal festivals, Georgia offers an unbeatable mix of entertainment for 2025. Whether you’re a local planning weekend outings or a tourist looking to explore a venue and event, we are waiting to wow you. Thanks to studies like BetMGM’s, fans can make more informed lifestyle choices, combining culture, affordability, and urban convenience. Georgia continues to prove that great music, art, and community are more accessible than ever before.